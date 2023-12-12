New Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance REVEALED as an 804bhp Plug-in Hybrid SL

A new range-topping Mercedes SL – the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance – arrives boasting an 804bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain.

There was a time when the Mercedes SL was a great sports car, but over the years it got sofetr and less focussed and went from being a proper Mercedes star to almost ignored.

But when the new Mercedes SL arrived two years ago, it came as a Mercedes-AMG and was clearly meant to be more than just a Mercedes soft-top, but one with real bite and able to crush continents as well as pay on twisty stuff.

With a choice of the AMG SL 55 and SL 63, both with a 4.0 litre V8 and up to 577bhp, there was plenty of power and performance on offer. But now there’s even more power and performance on offer with the arrival of the new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance, a plug-in hybrid SL with 804bhp.

With much the same powertrain as the AMG GT 63 S E Performance, it comes with a 4.0-litre V8 good for 603bhp and a 201bhp electric motor at the back for a combined 804bhp and 1,047 lb/ft of torque, good for 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds and on to 196mph.

There’s no pretence that the PHEV SL is about silent EV running with a battery big enough to provide just eight miles of electric power, but is all about rapid charging and discharge to boost performance.

There are plenty of ‘modes’ on offer – definitely enough to confuse – with Electric, Battery Hold, Comfort, Smoothness, Sport, Sport Plus, Race and Individual all tweaking chassis, throttle response, gearchange and steering, as well as four levels of energy regeneration.

The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance will go on sale in the UK in 2024.