New Mercedes-AMG SL DEBUTS next week

The new Mercedes SL – which this time round will be an AMG SL – will debut on 28 October as Mercedes delivers a new 4WD Sports Car.

Back in the summer, Mercedes revealed an interior photo of the new Mercedes-AMG SL as the tease got underway for the SL’s replacement, and now they’re back again with another tease, and another photo, and the news that the new SL will be unwrapped on 28 October 2021.

The new photo of the new SL is another photo of the interior – this time a bit wider and a ‘night’ shot – so it tells us nothing we don’t already know.

Officially, all Mercedes has to say on the new SL is:

The new Mercedes-AMG SL returns to its roots with a soft top and progressive character. At the same time, the luxurious roadster is suitable for everyday use as a 2+2-seater, and for the first time puts its performance to the pavement with all-wheel drive. Further high-tech components sharpen the dynamic profile as do comfort characteristics in the first SL ever developed by Mercedes-AMG.

So it’ll be a soft-top 2+2 Roadster – although the back seats, as in SLs past, will probably be more useful as a parcel shelf than a seating area – and that it’ll come with all-wheel drive and be more of a driving machine than SLs in recent decades.

What sits under the SL’s bonnet is still a guessing game, but expect a 4.0-litre V8 to be in the mix and even a plug-in hybrid, although perhaps not initially, with models such as the SL 43, SL 53 and SL 63 offering a range of power outputs and prices. There are even rumours of an electric AMG SL to come.

All will be revealed next week.