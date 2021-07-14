New Mercedes-AMG SL interior REVEALED – inspired by the original Mercedes 300 SL Roadster

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL is revealed ahead of the car’s debut, with a ‘Hyperanalogue’ design inspired by the original 300 SL Roadster.

The arrival of a new SL from Mercedes isn’t the most regular of events, with the time between new models since the 1960s spanning as little as eight years from the W113 to the R107, to as much as 18 years from the arrival of the R107 to its replacement by the R129.

So, with the current R231 SL just a decade old it could, arguably, soldier on for the best part of another decade without replacement, but with the car world changing so rapidly Mercedes is re-inventing the SL as an AMG model for the new generation to keep it relevant.

We’ve already seen the new Mercedes-AMG SL in ‘spy’ photos, we know it will be more of a driver’s car, be a product of AMG and come with 4WD. And now to the interior.

Ahead of a debut, Mercedes has released images of the interior (above), an interior they’re calling ‘Hyperanalogue’ and one inspired by the original 1957 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster’s interior (see it below).

Inspired by the 1957 SL Roadster this new AMG SL’s interior may be, but it comes with a 12.3″ digital instrument panel – embedded under cowling so you can still see it with the roof down – and 11.9″ central infotainment, which can be adjusted to minimize glare, flanked by a pair of ‘Turbine’ vents.

The screenage is given some AMG-specific content – think ‘Track’ and ‘Pace’ – there’s a clever HUD, integrated headrests for the seats and, for the first time since the aforementioned R129, it’s a 2+2 with Mercedes saying anyone up to five feet tall will fit. Maybe, but only after they’ve removed their legs or the driver is similarly diminutive.

Gorden Wagener, Mercedes’ Design boss, said:

The SL is an icon of the brand with the three-pointed star: This roadster has stood for automotive fascination and desire for decades. A great opportunity and challenge for design, because every designer wants to create icons. The result is a revolutionary interior experience caught between digital and analogue luxury. We created the most iconic SL ever since, the luxury icon of the 20s.