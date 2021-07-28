New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Saloon and C-Class Estate now on sale

The new Mercedes C-Class Saloon and Estate go on sale in the UK with a choice of four trim levels and four engines. Prices start at £38,785.

It was back in February that Mercedes revealed the new C-Class – in saloon and estate guises – to try and tempt those who still want a saloon or estate away from the BMW 3 Series. And now the new C-Class goes on sale in the UK.

Prices start at £38,785 for the entry-level C 200 Sport (and £40,420 for the estate) rising to £52,125 for the range-topping C 300 d AMG Line Premium Plus (£53,425 for the estate).

There are a total of four engine options, with the C 200 getting a 1.5-litre four-pot good for 201bhp, a 2.0 litre four-pot good for up to 255bhp in the C 300, 2.0-litre diesel with 198bhp in the C 200 d and a 3.0-litre four-pot diesel in the C 300 d good for 262bhp. All engines come with Mercedes’ 9G-Tronic nine-speed auto ‘box.

In addition to the four engine options, there are four trim options, with entry-level Sport trim (only on C 200 and C 200 d) offering MBUX media with 11.9″ infotainment and 12.3″ instruments, ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice, 17″ alloys, LED headlights, Adaptive High Beam, Active Lane Keeping. Active Blind Spot, Parking Package, heated front seats and wireless phone charging.

AMG Line models (which add £1,380) get 18″ AMG alloys, privacy glass, AMG body kit, sports steering wheel and twin tailpipes.

You can add a Premium option for £2,750 which adds 19″ AMG alloys, Digital Light, ambient lighting, Keyless, Memory Package and 360 camera, with Premium Line Plus adding 19″ alloys, panoramic roof, HUD and Thermotronic Climate.

The new Mercedes C-Class saloon and estate are now on sale.