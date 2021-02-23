New Mercedes C-Class REVEALED with all four-cylinder range and S-Class inspired interior

The new 2021 Mercedes C-Class is revealed in saloon and estate guise, with a four-cylinder only range of engines and an S-Class inspired interior.

Premium saloons and estates may not be the big sellers anymore as lemmings flock to SUVs and Crossovers, but no one seems to have told Mercedes so they just carry on churning out saloons and estates and sell shed-loads. Especially of the C-Class.

Now it’s time for a new C-Class – in saloon and estate guises – which, although looking very similar to the current C-Class, manages to bring a lot of newness to the party.

Of course, bumpers, lights and grille get changed and there are new wheel options – and a bulge in the bonnet – but this 2021 C-class is still very familiar looking.

But under the skin things have changed more, with an extra 25mm in the wheelbase (so more room in the back) and a new range of all-electrified four-pot engines including a, still to come, plug-in hybrid version promising up to 62 miles of EV running.

Engine options (not all of which will make the UK) include a 1.5 litre petrol for the C180 and C200 with 168bhp and 201bhp (and 4WD option on the C200), 254bhp 2.0 litre petrol for the C300 (also as 4MATIC) and 2.0 litre diesel with 197bhp in the C220d and 261bhp in the C300d, all with mild hybrid help and nine-speed auto. When it does arrive, the plug-in hybrid will deliver a combined 309bhp from its 2.0 litre petrol and electric motor.

Inside is clearly inspired by the latest S-Class interior, with a combination of 10.25″ or 12.3″ driver display and 9.5″ or 11.9″ tablet-shaped infotainment (size depends on what you’re prepared to spend) and improved ‘Hey Mercedes’.

No prices for the new Mercedes C-Class saloon and estate yet, but with an on-sale date of 30 March they should arrive soon.