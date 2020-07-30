New Mercedes E-Class and Mercedes-AMG E 53 and E 63 now on sale in the UK

The recently refreshed Mercedes E-Class saloon and Estate – and the AMG E 53 and E 63 – go on sale in the UK with prices from £39,130.

The recently updated Mercedes E-Class range is now on sale in the UK, with customer deliveries starting in the autumn and prices ranging from £39,130 for the entry-level petrol E 200 Sport Saloon right the way up to a whopping £100,370 for the AMG E 63 4MATIC+ Estate.

There are four trim levels on offer – Sport, AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, and AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus – although you can’t have all the trim options with all the powertrain options.

As well as an entry-level 200 Sport Saloon there’s also a 200 Sport Estate at £41,460, both with a 197bhp 2.0 litre EQ Boost engine, followed in the hierarchy by the 3.0 litre straight-six with 397bhp in the E 450 4MATCI saloon and Estate.

On the diesel front, the E 220d has a 194bhp 2.0 litre oil burner, and the E 400d a straight-six with 340bhp, with all models getting a nine-speed auto ‘box.

Plug-in hybrids are either the E 300 e AMG Line from £46,230 or the E 300 de AMG Line at £47,480, with the petrol plug-in delivering 333bhp and the diesel 316bhp, both with daft official economy and EV ranges of between 32 and 35 miles.

Sitting above the regular E-Class we have the E 53 4MATIC at £64,750 (Estate £66,750) in either Premium or Night Edition Premium Plus delivering 435bhp and a lively 4.5 seconds to 62mph, and at the top sits the E 63 S 4MATIC+ at £98,370 (Estate 100,370), available as standard in Night Edition Premium Plus trim, and delivering 612bhp from its 4.0 litre V8, good for 9-62mph in 3.4 seconds.

All trim levels come with stuff like twin 12.3″ MUBX screens, parking sensors, Climate, wireless phone charging and leather, with AMG Line adding Multibeam LED headlights, AMG Line interior, Artico fake leather and black ash trim.

AMG Line Premium throws in Keyless-GO, Comfort Package, 360 cameras and MBUX augmented reality for NAV, and the AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus adds Driving assistance Package, 18″ gloss black AMG alloys, Night Package, Panoramic roof, Burmester Sound and Memory Package.