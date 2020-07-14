New Mercedes EQB – Mercedes’ electric take on the GLB – SPIED on video

We have spy video of the Mercedes EQB, Mercedes’ electric take on the boxy GLB SUV, as Mercedes continue to develop their EV offerings.

The only electric Mercedes properly out in the wild so far is the Mercedes EQC, but there are many more to follow, quelle surprise, as Mercedes look to churn out a range of electric Models from the EQA to the EQS.

But if the A Class is getting an electric version, then its boxy sibling – the Mercedes GLB – will too, and we have the first video of that electric version – the Mercedes EQB – out testing at the Nurburgring.

Looking very much like its ICE sibling, the electric EQB will no doubt get a slightly different face and back end to fit in with the looks of the EQC.

It looks like Mercedes are planning a range of powertrain options for the EQB, with a range of up to five versions running from EQB 200 to EQB 360, probably offering different sizes of battery packs, different power outputs and maybe 2WD as well as 4WD.

What you probably won’t get in the EQB, which you do in the GLB, is the option of seven seats as we assume there won’t be enough room after Mercedes has crammed in a chunk of batteries.

But with the EQB, and the rest of the EQ range, not expected to debut until next year, we probably have to wait a while for official confirmation on powertrains for the EQB.

Electric Mercedes EQB Spy Video