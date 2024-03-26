New Mercedes G-Class facelift gets minor titivations and Hybrid help

The 2024 Mercedes G-Class has been given a small cosmetic makeover, some mild-hybrid help and trick suspension option.

Earlier today we revealed the Land Rover Defender OCTA will soon be with us with lots of luxury, lots of performance and a big price tag, nicely blotting Mercedes’ announcement a few hours later of a facelift for the G-Class, perhaps the G-Class’s only real rival.

The cosmetic changes to the exterior of the G-Class are modest, with a tweaked grille, tweaked bumpers, a bit of cladding on the A-Pillars and a lip on top of the windscreen for a bit more hush and a bit more slipperiness, and a new camera at the back with its own washer.

Engine options are a six-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel G450d and mild-hybrid petrol G500, with the G450d producing 362bhp and the G500 442bhp, with Mercedes claiming the G500 is now good for 26mpg. Dream on, in the real world.

The top of the tree G63 keeps its 4.0-litre V8 which also gets a bit of mild hybrid help and produces 585bhp and gets to 62mph in 4.3 seconds. The G63 also comes with the option of AMG’s ‘Active Ride Control’ offering hydraulic roll stability and adaptive dampers for added comfort and improved driving dynamics.

Interior changes aren’t enormous either, with dual 12.3″ screens, the latest MBUX, new touchpad and, for the first time on the G-Class, keyless. Although Mercedes says it will still sound like a safe locking.

No prices yet for the updated G-Class, but it certainly won’t be cheaper than the current car’s £131k starting point.