New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class takes AIM at the new Bentley Flying Spur

The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class arrives to take on the new Bentley Flying Spur, complete with ‘Maybach’ looks and two-tone paint.

Mercedes tried very hard to get the world to fall in love with the revived Maybach brand, but despite throwing every glitter-ball it could manage at it, not many wanted a big OTT limo based on a previous generation S-Class, and the standalone Maybach was binned.

So instead of actual standalone models for Maybach, Mercedes has now gone down the badge-engineered route for Maybach, extending it to the the ‘Maybach GLS’ recently after a ‘Maybach’ S-Class back in 2014 (made more ‘Maybach’ in 2018) and now this – the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class which looks even more like the original Maybach.

Mercedes has made this Maybach S-Class a whopping 18cm longer than even the LWB S-Class, with almost all of that in the wheelbase and benefiting rear passengers, with those pampered back-seat passengers getting a pair of executive seats and electrically extending leg rest (with optional massage function for both seats and leg rest), belt-butlers to bring seat belts in to play, electric doors and adaptive lighting.

Outside is very reminiscent of the actual Maybach, with (optional) two-tone paint and Maybach grille, a chromed fin on the bonnet, ‘Maybach’ badges and a C-Pillar quarter light.

Engine options (in the UK) are the 4.0 litre V8 from the S580 with 486bhp and, because this is a Maybach, a 603bhp 6.0 litre V12, with E-Active body control and Air Suspension as standard.

No word on price for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class yet, but it’ll probably be from £150k on up.