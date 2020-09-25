New Mercedes S-Class costs from £78,705 in the UK for the S 350 d AMG Line

The new Mercedes S-Class goes on sale in the UK with prices from £78,705 for the S 350 d AMG Line, with S 350 d, S 400 d and S 500 available.

The new Mercedes S-Class was finally revealed at the start of the month after Mercedes had been busy teasing it for quite some time. And now the new S-Class is going on sale in the UK, with prices starting at £78,705 for the S 350 d AMG Line.

You’re going to have to wait a while to get many of the S-Class models Mercedes has planned – like the PHEV and actual AMG models – but for now you have a choice of S 350 d and S 400 d diesels and the S 500 petrol, with trim options including AMG Line, AMG Line Premium, AMG Line Premium Plus, AMG Line Premium Executive and AMG Line Premium Plus Executive.

The S 350 d gets 286bhp from its inline six, the S 400 d 4MATIC (only LWB and from £94,135) a more appealing 330bhp and the S 500 4MATIC (from £89,105) 435bhp, all with nine-speed 9G-Tronic auto ‘box.

All models come with Mercedes latest MBUX with 12.8″ OLED infotainment and matching 12.3″ digital instruments, with an MBUX tablet which can be used away from the car (included with Executive models), and ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice control.

Mercedes’ Driving Assistance Package is standard and include Active Distance Assist Distronic, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Keep Assist and Active Evasive Steering Assist.

Standard kit on the SWB AMG Line S 350 d and S 500 include 19″ alloys, Nappa leather, Keyless Go, SoftC lose Doors, heated seats front and back, memory seats, and Multibeam Intelligent Light System, with AMG Line Premium adding 20″ alloys, Burmester Sound, Panoramic roof, Remote Parking, 360 camera and ambient lighting, with LWB models adding adjustable rear memory seats and climate outer seats.

AMG Line Premium Plus (from £95,659 and only LWB) throws in Augmented HUD, Digital Light with Ultra Range, 21″ AMG alloys, Energizing Comfort Package, Air Balance, heated centre armrest and door armrests, heated steering wheel and windscreen, active front seats and luxury headrests.

You can also add to the AMG Line Premium and Premium Plus LWB models by ticking the ‘Executive’ box and you’ll get the aforementioned tablet, electric sunblinds for the rear doors and back window, double sun visors, chauffeur pack and electrically extendable foor rest for the ‘King’ seat in the back.

The new Mercedes S-Class is now on sale in the UK with first deliveries before the end of the year.