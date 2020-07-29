New Mercedes S-Class – Mercedes details its SAFETY technology and more

With the debut of the new Mercedes S-Class nearing, Mercedes is keen to detail just how clever its new safety systems are.

It’s long been the case that if you want to know what technology will arrive on mainstream cars, you take a look as what the Mercedes S-Class has pioneered.

As technology in cars arrives at an ever more rapid rate that may not be as true anymore, but in the past it was the S-Class which first launched stuff we now take for granted on all cars like electronic ABS, crumple zones and ESP, and stuff you still don’t find commonly like self-closing doors and double glazing.

So with a new Mercedes S-Class due to debut soon, Mercedes want you to know that they have a few innovations up their sleeve for the S-Class which will help it rise above normal offerings.

In fact, the new S-Class can rise above in real life too by detecting an imminent side impact and raising the car up to take the force of impact on the sill area where the car is much stronger, rather than slamming in to the doors.

Rear passengers are made safer by the arrival air bags for the back, housed in the back of the front seats, which deploys gently to give rear passengers the same sort of protection as those in the front, and in a side impact an airbag also deploys between the driver and the front seat passenger.

But it’s not just new safety stuff arriving with the new S-Class, it can also be had with two levels of rear-wheel steering, offering either a 4.5 degree option for improved handling or a 10 degree option that gives the S-Class a turning circle in town driving as good as an A-Class.

Expect a few more details of S-Class goodness to arrive before the new S-Class debuts in September.