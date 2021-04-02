New MG Cyberster Electric Sports Car Concept STILL playing ‘Tease’

MG is back with another tease for the electric MG Cyberster Sports Car, heading for a proper debut at the Shanghai Motor Show this month.

MG has become a Chinese-owned budget car maker in the UK, delivering a range of affordable family cars – and EVs – with an MG badge but, worthy and affordable though MG’s cars are, there’s nothing to hint at the storied history of MG through the MGA, MGB and MGC – and even the MGF.

But that hasn’t stopped MG teasing the likelihood of a new sports car for the last three years – an electric one too – with the tease for an electric MG sports car around the size of an MX-5 and arriving in 2020.

Of course, 2020 has come and gone an no electric MG sports car arrived, although MG are now on a new tack with the MG Cyberster tease starting last year, presumably a re-think on the plan from 2018.

The MG Cyberster returned 10 days ago as MG released new images and promised it would be revealed on 31 March. But 31 March has also come and gone and no reveal for the Cyberster.

Instead we get what amounts to another tease for the Cyberster – with a promise it will be revealed at the Shanghai Motor Show this month – as well as photos (above and below) giving us a better look and showing ‘Classic’ MG headlights, LED strip down the side, ‘Kamm Tail’ rear end and tail lights with a hint of Union Jack.

MG also say the Cyberster will come with an EV powertrain good for 0-62mph in under 3.0 seconds, be good for a 500-mile range and have 5G connectivity.

Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London (SAIC own MG) said:

The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design. Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.

But we do wonder if this three-year tease for an electric MG Sport Car is a stunt to cast a glow on the prosaic MG range, or if it has real intent.