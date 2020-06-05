New mid-engined RHD Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray costs from £81,700 in the UK

The new mid-engined Corvette C8 will arrive in the UK – in RHD guise – in 2021 with a very big spec and costing from £81,700.

Last summer, Chevrolet unveiled the new Corvette C8 Stingray, and rather than following the long-established pattern of shoving a big V8 under a long bulbous bonnet, they decided the time had come to take on Europe’s speciality – the mid-engined supercar.

So this new Corvette arrives with a naturally-aspirated 6.2 litre LT2 V8 behind your head, sending 495bhp and 470lb/ft of torque to the back wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch auto. That’s enough to hit 62mph in 3.0 seconds, and it looks impressive too.

Tantalisingly, Chevrolet has also decided to bite the bullet and produce the Corvette C8 in RHD for the UK market, and it will arrive later next year costing from £81,700, and £87,100 for the convertible. Which is less than an entry-level Porsche 911.

All C8s for the UK will come with a big spec too, including the Performance Pack which adds manually adjustable suspension, electronic limited slip diff, shorter axle ratio, performance exhaust, aerodynamic pack and Pilot Sport 4S rubber.

They also come in LT2 trim, which means HUD, Sat Nav, Bose, rear-view camera, heated seats and performance data recorder.

On top of that, the Launch Edition cars will come with 3LT trim which means lots of ‘Launch Edition’ badges, Magnetic Ride Control and a more plush interior.

All of which looks very convincing.