New MINI Aceman – MINI’s ‘Baby’ Countryman – puts in an early appearance

The new MINI Aceman – effectively a smaller MINI Countryman – makes an early appearance ahead of its official 214 April debut.

It’s two years since MINI revealed the Aceman Concept, yet another MINI variant and one designed to sit between the regular MINI Cooper and the new MINI Countryman, with MINI announcing last month that the Aceman will be revealed on 24 April.

But such is the interweb that MINI’s plan to reveal the Aceman next month have had a bit of a spoke in the surprise with leaked photos courtesy of Cochespias (you can see more photos there).

Looking just as you’d expect as a mix of the Countryman and Cooper, with a blanked-off grille (it’s electric, don’t you know) and ‘floating roof’, the Aceman gets the latest headlights from the Countryman and customisable tail lights, and butch cladding on the wheel arches and sills.

Sitting on the same EV Platform as the Cooper, the Aceman is expected to get the same choice of powertrains with either 181bhp or 215bhp powered by a 54.2kWh battery delivering range of around 250 miles.

Inside you can expect much the same layout as the Countryman and Cooper including the big round OLED infotainment.

All will be revealed when MINI officially reveals the Aceman on 24 April. If not before.