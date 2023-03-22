New MINI Clubman Final Edition bids Farewell to MINI’s Estate

The MINI Clubman Final Edition arrives as a limited run of 1,969 cars marking the end of the MINI Clubman. Costs from £37,000.

In Mini’s 1960s heyday, if you wanted a Mini Estate, Mini had the Traveller as a more practical take on the regular Mini.

But in 1969, Mini decided they needed a model with a squared-off front end, and the Mini Clubman was born and available as both a regular Mini Clubman and a Mini Clubman Estate, eschewing the previous Traveller moniker for the load-lugging version of Mini.

When BMW acquired Mini and launched the new MINI, it didn’t have rights to the traditional Traveller name, so when the time came for a MINi Estate in 2007 it became the new BMW MINI Clubman.

Now, sixteen years on from its arrival, the MINI Clubman is being consigned to the history books to be replaced by the MINI Aceman EV (an electric Crossover sitting below the MINI Countryman) so MINI has rolled out a special edition, as is MINI’s wont, with the MINI Clubman Final Edition.

The Clubman Final Edition is a run of 1,969 cars – marking the year of the launch of the original Clubman – with just 100 for the UK costing £37,000, nearly £5k more than a Cooper S Exclusive on which it’s based.

There’s a choice of three exterior colours for the Final Edition – Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black and Melting Silver – with ‘Copper’ highlights and decals running down the flanks, 18″ two-tone alloys and ‘1969’ badging.

Inside, the Final Edition comes with a Panoramic roof, privacy glass, a dashboard with green and copper-coloured trim, Nappa leather seats and steering wheel and ‘Final Edition’ emblems on the front seats.

Other standard kit is the same as the Cooper S Exclusive and includes 8.8″ infotainment, Apple CarPlay, Sat Nav, reversing camera and Harmon Kardon Sound. The only engine option is the Cooper S’s 2.0-litre four-pot with 176bhp.

The MINI Clubman Final Edition is now available to order in the UK.