New MINI Countryman and MINI Clubman Shadow Edition: Unsurprisingly, they’re Black with added spec

New MINI Countryman and MINI Clubman Shadow Edition specials arrive with enhanced spec levels and a black theme. Cost from £26,805.

MINI has made a career out of ‘Special Edition’ models (it’s a whole two months since the Countryman Boardwalk), so it’s no real surprise to see more with these: the new MINI Countryman and MINI Clubman Shadow Edition.

Another take on the ‘Black’ theme beloved by sales-pitch specials, the Countryman and Clubman Shadow Editions start off as Sport models before MINI up the spec to add value.

The added kit includes 19″ JCW alloys, JCW body kit, LED lights front and back, ‘Unique’ graphic on the bonnet and A-panel, Black roof rails (optional on the Clubman), John Cooper Sports Seats and John Cooper Works steering wheel (both with red stitching), Piano Black trim, 5.5″ Digital Display, Bluetooth, Interior Lights Pack and Driving Modes.

You also get the MINI Excitement Pack and Navigation thrown in and the option of Nav Plus and Comfort Packs.

Choice for both specials is between Cooper and Cooper S (and All4 PHEV for the Countryman), but you’re stuck with a Midnight Black Metallic paint job with silver roof and mirrors and Piano Black exterior trim.

The MINI Shadow Editions are now on sale at MINI’s UK dealers with the Clubman starting at £26,805 and the Countryman at £28,775.