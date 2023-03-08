New MINI Countryman SUV will add to MINI’s electric offerings

The new MINI Countryman, due to be revealed in September, will grow in size and come with an electric powertrain option.

It’s 13 years since BMW’s MINI adventure first delivered a new Countryman as a MINI suitable for MINI fans with families and, despite the incongruity of seeing a super-sized MINI, it’s been quite a success.

That first-generation MINI Countryman gave way to a second-generation Countryman in 2016, which grew in size and came with a PHEV powertrain option as well as petrol and diesel.

Now it’s almost time for the third-generation MINI Countryman – with a public debut due in Munich in September – and the Countryman has grown in size again, drops the PHEV option but adds a new Electric Countryman in to the mix.

The new Countryman grows to 4429mm long and 1613mm tall – with a 2670mm wheelbase – and is a sibling under the skin to the BMW X1 and will be built alongside it in Germany.

The new Countryman Electric will come either as the Countryman Electric E with 2WD and 188bhp, or an All4 268bhp with AWD, both expected to have a 64kWh battery and promising range of between 260 and 271 miles.

The debut of the new MINI Countryman in Munich in September is expected to be for the ICE versions, with the electric Countryman expected to debut in spring 2024.