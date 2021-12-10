New MINI Hatch SPIED undisguised in China

Photos of the next generation MINI Hatch have appeared across social media, showing an evolutionary front and radical rear treatment for the new MINI.

It was only last month that MINI revealed the first photos of the compact three-door MINI hatch heading for production, but, as you’d expect, it was suitably camouflaged to hide details, and we only got to see the front.

But now spy shots of an undisguised model have cropped up on social media showing not just the front end, but the rear and the interior too.

The image of the front above shows a MINI Hatch with looks evolved from the current model, with signature headlights, but round the back things look very different.

The taillights at the rear have morphed into triangular units, and they’re joined by a full-width bar (which may or may not be illuminated) for a completely different look.

Inside things have changed too, although with more than a nod to MINI’s current look, with a thin, circular screen sat in the centre, although more traditional switches seem to be intact, a new steering wheel, and a lack of anything in front of the driver except for, perhaps, an HUD.

This car could also be the compact MINI three-door electric, as there seem to be no tailpipes and the front lacks a normal grille.

With the MINI Hatch not due to be revealed for another year, it’s likely to be some time before we can determine the veracity of these images. But they look real.