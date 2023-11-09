New MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 revealed

The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 is revealed as MINI’s sporty take on the new MINI Countryman.

It’s only a couple of months since MINI revealed the new Countryman, and they’re already rolling out its sporty sibling – the New MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4.

Sitting on the same UKL2 Platform as the BMW X1, the Countryman is now a proper SUV in size and stance and comes with a 2.0-litre turbo four-pot with auto ‘box delivering 296bhp (a little less than the last generation) to all four wheels and good for 62mph in 5.4 seconds (again, slower than the last model) Fuel economy is also slightly poorer.

As you’d expect. MINI has endowed the JCW Countryman with sporty bit and baubles with 19″ alloys (20″ option), quad exhaust, new grille, bonnet stripes and go faster bits and bobs, with the interior getting sports seats in black with red stitching, unique steering wheel and splashes of red on the passenger side dash.

Standard kit includes posh Sound, Climate, heated front seats, HUD, adaptive cruise and a ‘Go-Kart’ driving mode.

Prices for the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 start at £41,520.