NEW Mitsubishi Outlander SUV revealed – but you can’t have one in the UK

The new Mitsubishi Outlander SUV has been revealed online on Amazon but, despite its popularity in the UK, the new version isn’t heading here.

For the last few years Mitsubishi has had a big success story on its hands with the Outlander PHEV, selling more than 50,000 in the UK and becoming the best-selling plug-in hybrid on the market in the process.

But Mitsubishi has decided Europe is too tough a market, so, once current stocks in the UK are gone, there will be no more new Mitsubishis on sale.

That means that the all-new Mitsubishi Outlander, revealed today on Amazon, won’t be heading to our shores. Which is a bit of a shame, because this new Outlander looks to be a big jump up on the current model, with Mitsubishi saying the new Outlander is “reimagined and reinvented in every way, and is the best-equipped, most thoughtfully engineered vehicle the company has ever developed”.

Although all-new, the Outlander retains its familiar shape, although the front end has been treated to Mitsubishi’s next generation ‘Dynamic Shield’ face, the wheel arches are bigger, and the alloys are 20″, with the interior boasting quality from the class above, seating for seven, 12.3″ digital instruments, 9″ infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless phone charging.

Under the bonnet the only option at launch is a new 2.5 litre four-pot, with Super All-Wheel Control system and driving modes, but the PHEV variant is to follow and is expected to be shared with the next-gen Nissan X-Trail.