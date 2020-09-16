New Nissan 400Z PREVIEWED by Nissan Z Proto – but the UK is unlikely to get it

A new Nissan Z car – probably the Nissan 400Z – is previewed by the retro-inspired Nissan Z Proto, but it’s unlikely to make it to the UK.

It would be easy to think Nissan had forgotten they still make the 370Z, because it’s been around for more than a decade with very little in the way of updates.

But back in May, Nissan sprung a bit of a surprise with a brief look at a new Nissan 400Z (we’re making assumptions, but 400Z is the most likely moniker for a new Z car), and now we get the follow-up with a ‘Concept’ Nissan Z Proto.

Just as we surmised when Nissan gave is a brief glimpse in May, this new Z car gets a nose very much inspired by the Datsun 240Z and a back end taking 300Z cues to create, despite which the seeming mish-mash of styles from different eras looks cohesive and modern. In a retro way.

The interior looks to have familiar elements from Z cars but, inevitably, it’s all very touchscreen and digital, but old school is catered for my an actual manual gear stick.

Yes, despite expectations Nissan could be going electric with the next Z, this concept gets a Turbo V6 (probably borrowed from the Infiniti Q50 ) to go with the manual gearbox. Although that’s about as forthcoming as Nissan are getting at the moment, it’s likely to deliver around 400bhp.

If all that sounds tempting, you’re in for a disappointment; despite the Nissan 400Z expected to arrive next year, it’s almost certain it won’t make it to the UK or Europe. Blame it on our lust for SUVs, difficult emissions targets and a lack of love for sports cars.

Shame.