New Nissan Juke ENIGMA – a Juke with a touch of ‘Stealth’

The Nissan Juke ENIGMA arrives as a titivated Juke with cosmetic ‘stealth’ tweaks and Amazon Alexa, Costs from £23,195.

It’s more than a year since the funky little Nissan Juke was replaced by a more grown-up version, complete with some of the original Juke’s edginess, but less divisive styling, more room and more technology.

Now, as Nissan struggles a bit to make sales, along comes a new version of the Juke – the Nissan Juke ENIGMA – to tempt buyers in to showrooms (well, virtually, considering the latest lockdown rules) with a raft of tweaks and titivations and a starting price of £23,195.

The cosmetic titivations bestowed on the Juke to deliver the ENIGMA version – Nissan call it ‘stealth-like aesthetic upgrades’ – include Deep Black 19″ Akari alloys, intricate graphic patterns on the roof and door mirrors, ENIGMA graphic on the C-pillar and a trio of paint options – Gun Metallic Grey or Storm White with Black Roof or all Black.

Tech upgrades include an array of smart alerts, Nav and Connectivity with NissanConnect Services App and, for the firts time in Europe, the arrival of Amazon Alexa compatibility and Nissan Skill with Alexa for remote voice connectivity.

The Nissan Juke Enigma costs from £23,195 and goes on sale in the UK on 21 January.