New Nissan Qashqai BACK for another tease ahead of a debut in a fortnight

The new Nissan Qashqai – Nissan’s next generation take on its best-seller – returns for another tease ahead of a debut on 18 February.

The delayed arrival of the new Nissan Qashqai, caught up in a mix of Covid and Ghosn woes, is now scheduled for 18 February so, such are the ‘rules’ of new car reveals, it’s time for another Qashqai tease.

This time we get an image of the front side of the new Qashqai (Iabove left), and although it doesn’t tell us a great deal we already have a pretty good idea of what’s on offer with the new Qashqai.

As far back as November we got to see photos of the new Qashqai – admittedly in camouflage – as Nissan decided they needed to give us some proper morsels of information ahead of the delayed debut.

Under the skin of the all-new Qashqai sits Nissan’s CMF-C Platform delivering increased stiffness and less weight, updated McPherson struts at the front and, with 20″ wheels, multi-link suspension at the back.

As far as looks go, the Qashqai will display a new look with cues from the new Nissan Juke and IMQ concept, with more room inside a more upmarket cabin for the Qashqai with a chunk of screenage.

Under the bonnet will be hybrid only – no diesel in sight – with a 1.3 litre mild hybrid with several power outputs at launch, but a very appealing 1.5 litre E-Power hybrid – effectively an EV powered by petrol – to follow.

More detail when the Nissan Qashqai gets its official reveal on 18 February.