The new Nissan Qashqai is the most reliable car in the UK, says Which?, awarded a five-star rating after a survey of 50,000 UK consumers.

It’s 15 years since the Nissan Qashqai arrived to tempt families from a Hatch to a Crossover, and in that time has become Nissan’s best-selling car in the UK. And, to make that even sweeter for UK buyers, the Qashqai is built at Nissan’s Plant in Sunderland.

The strong sales for the Qashqai have now seen it become the best-selling car in the UK in 2022, the first time a UK-built car has topped the annual sales charts since the Ford Fiesta – which was then built in Dagenham – managed that a quarter of a century ago.

Now, to add to the appeal of the latest Qashqai, Which? has revealed that in a survey of 50,000 consumers, the Qashqai came out head and shoulders above any other car on sale for reliability, garnering a five-star award. Which? said:

It’s easy to be dismissive given this is such a new car – after all, newer models tend to be more reliable. But looking at similar aged cars in our survey, not one was reliable enough to get five stars out of five in this category, let alone come anywhere near those at the top. Our data shows that 2023 is set to be the year of the Qashqai.

With prices starting from around £26k, the latest Qashqai offers relatively affordable transport for any family, and although Nissan hasn’t delivered a Qashqai EV, it does offer a ‘petrol-powered EV’ with the Qashqai e-Power, delivering much of the driving experience of an EV but with no range anxiety.