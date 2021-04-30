New Nissan Qashqai range now on sale – costs from £23,535 for the Qashqai Visia

The new Nissan Qashqai starting price is £23,535 for the Qashqai Visia with 2WD, rising to £37,835 for the 4WD Tekna+ model.

It’s a couple of months since the new Nissan Qashqai was revealed, and it’s a more grown-up, bigger and bolder take on the car that’s been a big success for Nissan in the UK – and built here too – so it matters that Nissan gets it right.

We’re waiting for Nissan to send us a Qashqai to play, but from what we see so far the new Qashqai is a big jump on from its predecessor and should, despite ever-increasing competition, prove a strong seller.

Until now, the only new Qashqai you could buy was the Launch Edition Qashqai which came either as a manual for £29,270 or £31,790 for the Xtronic auto, both with Nissan’s 1.3 litre mild hybrid petrol with 138bhp in the manual and 156bhp in the auto.

But now Nissan has decided what the new Qashqai’s range will consist of – although they don’t seem to have worked out yet what the actual spec will be – and its starts at £23,535.

That £23,535 gets you a Qashqai Visia with 2WD and the 138bhp engine, but you need to move up to Acenta trim and above if you want the more powerful 158bhp engine, which you can have as a manual for £26,855 or as an Xtronic auto for £28,455.

Next up is the N-Connecta trim which is where you get the option of 4WD, with the N-Connecta trim options starting at £28,305 for the 2WD, 138bhp version, rising to £32,335 for the 4WD version with Xtronic auto.

The Tekna trim comes in the same flavours as the N-Connecta – with a starting price of £30,845 rising to £35,175 – and the Tekna+ plus only offers the 158bhp engine with prices from £34,175 to £37,835.

The new Nissan Qashqai range is now on sale, with first customer cars due in the summer.