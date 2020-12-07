New Nissan Qashqai: THIS is the new Qashqai’s more upmarket interior

The new Nissan Qashqai, when it arrives in spring 2021, will come with a roomier and more upmarket interior, as seen in Nissan’s new photos.

The Qashqai is about as big a deal as it gets for Nissan, and so successful has it been for the Japanese company, and the UK economy, that getting the next Qashqai, due to be revealed early next year, right is a very big deal.

We’ve already learnt the new Qashqai will be hybrid-only – no ‘dirty’ diesels on offer – with the headline act Nissan’s new E-Power – a ‘range-extender’ ICE that wants to be an EV – but no pure EV Qashqai as that role will belong to the new Nissan Ariya. For now, at least.

What we now get is quite a bit of detail on the new Qashqai’s interior, made a bit bigger – and with more rear legroom and extra shoulder space – thanks to a slight increase in size of the new Qashqai – an inch or so extra where it matters – and clever packaging.

In comes stuff like wireless phone charging for even the biggest smartphones, more thoughtfully positioned cup holders to stop you knocking your drinks for six when you change gear, new 9″ infotainment with much connectivity and TomTom feed, 12.3″ digital instruments, a super-sized 10.8″ HUD, Nappa Leather options, massaging seats and much more.

Matthew Weaver, Nissan Design Europe VP, said:

The new Nissan Qashqai is the perfect intersection of expressive design and customer expectation. Their needs inform our focus, and our bold statements meet their highest expectations. With this next generation model we have elevated the Qashqai to a new level in offering a premium yet practical, luxurious yet accessible, and advanced yet usable environment that will set the standard for others to follow.

Nissan are aiming to mop up ‘downsizers’ by making the new Qashqai as appealing as models a sector up, and from what we can see so far they look to be on the money.

The new Nissan Qashqai is expected to go on sale in spring 2021, a bit later than originally planned, but you can blame Covid – and Ghosn shenanigans – for the delay.

2021 Nissan Qashqai Interior Gallery