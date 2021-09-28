Cars UK

New Nissan Townstar Van comes with a hint of Nissan Ariya styling

New Nissan Townstar Van with electric motor (left) or petrol engine (right)

The new Nissan Townstar Van arrives with either a petrol engine or electric powertrain – replacing the e-NV200 – and new styling.

Nissan’s electric e-NV200 van has been something of a sales success, but now it’s time for a new Nissan Van, with the Nissan Townstar Van arriving as a replacement and using the Renault Kangoo as its starting point.

Built on the same CMF-C platform as the new Nissan Qashqai, the Townstar may be the electric answer for a lot of businesses, but for those not ready to go electric there’s also a petrol version.

It comes with a 128bhp version of Nissan’s 1.3-litre petrol engine, but it’s the electric Townstar that’s the star and it improves on the e-NV200 it replaces.

The battery in the Townstar grows to 44kWh to deliver a maximum range of 177 miles, and power is up to 120bhp from the e-NV200’s 107bhp with 11kW charging (and 22kW an option).

In practical terms, the Townstar has a 4.3 cubic metre load area good for a pair of Euro Palletes, a payload of 800kg and a towing capacity of 1,500kg.

In terms of looks, Nissan has eschewed the LEAF looks of the e-NV200 for a design that hints – but not much more – at the new Nissan Ariya.

Inside, there’s a 10″ digital instrument cluster and 8″ infotainment, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a wireless phone charger if you want it.

Safety tech includes intelligent cruise, emergency braking, pedestrian a cyclist detection, trailer sway assist and 360 camera.

