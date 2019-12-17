New Nissan X-Trail and new Nissan Qashqai SUVs to launch in 2020

Nissan will complete the renewal of their SUV range in 2020, with the a new Nissan X-Trail and new Nissan Qashqai joining the new Nissan Juke.

Nissan has been having a bit of a difficult time of late, caught up in the shenanigans surrounding former boss Carlos Ghosn and with an ageing range of cars to tempt buyers.

That’s seen sales of Nissan’s SUVs – the core of Nissan offerings in Europe – fall this year in quite big numbers, with X-Trail sales down almost 60 per cent and Qashqai sales down 11 per cent. But Nissan is planning to sort that with new versions of the X-Trail and Qashqai in 2020.

Set to join the new Nissan Juke in Nissan’s SUV offerings, first up will be a new X-Trail – now to be built in Japan, not Sunderland – which will be revealed in the first half of 2020 – complete with a plug-in hybrid option borrowed from the Mitsubishi Outlander – with a new Qashqai expected in September, also with the Mitsubishi PHEV option and an e-Power model too.

That will give Nissan a completely new range of SUVs to offer by the end of 2020 and should reverse Nissan’s falling sales, but it won’t be the complete set of Nissan SUVs.

Expected to arrive at the end of 2020, or early 2021, is the production take on the Nissan Ariya, an electric SUV previewed by the Ariya Concept, which will sit at the top of Nissan’s SUV offerings in the UK and Europe, costing from around £40k and aimed to compete with cars like the new Mustang Mach-E.

Despite Nissan’s poor SUV sales at the moment, both the Qashqai and X-Trail are still very good cars, and the new models should be substantially better, which augers well for a Nissan sales turnaround.

Source: Automotive News Europe