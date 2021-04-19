Cars UK

New Nissan X-TRAIL first look – arrives in the UK summer 2022

New Nissan X-TRAIL first look – arrives in the UK summer 2022

The new Nissan X-TRIAL makes its first appearance ahead of going on sale in the UK in summer 2022, complete with e-Power powertrain.

It was summer 2020 when we got our first look at the new Nissan X-TRAIL, although it was wearing its North American ‘Rogue’ clothes. But now Nissan has taken the wraps off the X-TRAIL in its European guise at the Shanghai Motor Show, although you’re going to have to wait a year – until summer 2022 – for it to land in the UK.

The new X-TRAIL doesn’t look much different to the North American Rogue, so it’s reasonable to expect it too will be a bit shorter and a bit lower than the current X-Trail, and sitting on a modified version of the CMF-C Platform underpinning the new Qashqai.

Perhaps the headline act for the new X-TRAIL is the arrival of Nissan’s e-Power system which uses a petrol engine to deliver charge for the battery – and never ‘drives’ the car. In the Qashqai it consists of a 1.5 litre petrol engine charging a battery which powers a 188bhp electric motor, and it seems likely the X-TRAIL will get the same.

But it’s also likely we’ll see the X-TRAIL come with petrol options and even a plug-in hybrid too, although no diesel engine is likely to be offered in the UK, even if it is elsewhere.

The arrival of the new X-TRAIL next year in the UK will see Nissan’s UK line-up consist of all new versions of the Juke, Qashqai, Ariya and X-Trail. Nissan’s Guillaume Cartier said:

The renewal of Nissan’s line-up continues at pace. The new X-Trail will remain true to its well-established SUV formula which has proved so successful for Nissan since the introduction of the first model in 2001. It will offer more efficiency, refinement, versatility and user-friendly technology. And it will complement its electrified crossover cousins in the range, giving customers an outstanding SUV with an electrified powertrain for their daily needs.

