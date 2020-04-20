New Nissan X-Trail LEAKS in leaked new Nissan Rogue brochure

The next generation Nissan X-Trail – Nissan’s most successful model – leaks ahead of a debut later this year in a brochure for the new Nissan Rogue.

At some point in the coming months, Nissan will reveal a new Nissan X-Trail SUV as it brings its most successful model in line with the latest Nissan offerings. But it looks like we’ve got an early look of what the new X-Trail will offer with the leak of a brochure for the new Nissan Rogue – the name for the X-Trail in the US.

It’s clear that Nissan’s biggest SUV will come with styling influenced by the new Nissan Juke in the photos published by Car Secrets on Instagram, complete with new grille and rounded nose, with the back end also titivated and ‘smoothed’ too.

Inside has gone mainly digital, with new digital instruments and a bigger infotainment screen and a more upmarket look, with information delivered through the instrument display, 9″ infotainment screen and heads-up display and wireless charging for smart phones.

Engine options when the new X-Trail arrives will be mostly similar to the current X-Trail but, as we’ve already reported, the new X-Trail is likely to get a new plug-in hybrid powertrain option borrowed from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.