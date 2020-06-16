New Nissan X-Trail REVEALED in its North American Rogue clothes

The first official look at the next generation Nissan X-Trail arrives as the North American Nissan Rogue is unveiled. Expect the new X-Trail later this year.

We got our first look at the new Nissan X-Trail when photos of it leaked in North American Nissan Rogue guise back in April. But now we get to see the real deal, although it’s still the North American Nissan Rogue as Nissan’s X-Trail for the former colonies arrives ahead of its old continent sibling.

Although there are likely to be differences between the Rogue and X-Trail when it arrives -probably later this year – the new Juke-influenced styling will remain with a bigger trapezoid-shaped grille, new LED headlights, a set of shoulders that have been to the gym and a back end that evolves a little from the current X-Trail.

Inside will be influenced by the new Juke too, with the infotainment screen – up to 9″ if you pay enough – sitting atop the dash and boasting Apple CarPlay and a 10.8″ HUD as well as leather upholstery. Although that’s all for the US so we’ll have to wait for the UK X-Trail before we know what’s an option and what’s not.

Under the bonnet, the Rogue comes with just a single 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with CVT ‘box, but the X-Trail will be powered very differently for the UK and Europe.

It seems likely we’ll see tweaked and updated versions of the current X-Trail’s petrol and diesel offerings, although it is possible Nissan will drop the diesel engine option and replace it with a plug-in hybrid powertrain borrowed from Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV.

Expect to see the new Nissan X-Trail properly revealed before the end of 2020.