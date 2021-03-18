New Peugeot 308 REVEALED – complete with PHEV powertrain options

The all-new Peugeot 308 is revealed with new platform, new looks, more tech and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. On sale later in 2021.

The current Peugeot 308 is a cracking car, especially the Peugeot 308 GTi but, apart from a small facelift last year and a few tweaks prior to that, it’s not changed much since it launched in 2014. But now there’s an all-new Peugeot 308 and it looks to have moved the 308 game on further.

The new 308 gets looks that more closely mirror the family looks, with new LED running lights, slim LED headlights (and Matrix lights if you spend more), big grille sporting the new Peugeot logo (cleverly hiding the ADASD gubbins), bigger spoiler at the back and full width light bar, bulging wheel arches and new alloys up to 18″.

Underpinned by PSA’s EMP2 Platform, the new 308 is 55mm longer than the current model, promising more room inside, and sits 20mm lower. Which makes it look much more purposeful.

Inside there’s more room thanks to that longer wheelbase – and heaps of cubbyhole space too – with Peugeot’s i-Cockpit 10″ digital instruments behind the side-plate sized steering wheel, and a 10″ infotainment screen promising much personalisation, smartphone mirroring and voice control. There’s also wireless phone charging.

It’s also a more upmarket place than the current 308, with higher quality materials including Alcantara and embossed leather (depending on what you spend), massage electric seats and new Air quality System.

We’re not entirely sure which engine options will make it to the UK, but there’s a 1.2 litre three-pot petrol with 109bhp or 128bhp, a 1.5 litre diesel with 128bhp and a pair of PHEV models with either 148bhp or 178bhp, both with a 12.4kWh battery and good for an official EV range of 35 miles or so. All the powertrain options are FWD only, although the rumour mill tells of a 300bhp 4WD PHEV version to come.

The new Peugeot 308 goes on sale later in 2021