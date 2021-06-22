New Peugeot 308 SW Estate arrives as the new 308 turns load-lugger

The new Peugeot 308 SW arrives as Peugeot turn the new 308 into an estate with more legroom and plug-in hybrid options.

The world and his dog wants a crossover/SUV to move their family and stuff around, so, illogical though it is, estate cars are being eschewed by car buyers. Thankfully, no one’s told Peugeot.

Having introduced a new, bigger, cleverer new 308 in March, Peugeot now takes the same recipe to deliver a new 308 SW Estate, which gets even more room than the new 308 and a choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Peugeot has lengthened the wheelbase of the 308 SW by 55mm (having already added 55mm to the wheelbase on the new 308) and increased the overhang at the back, so not only is there more room in the boot, back seat passengers get more knee room too.

Aside from the small shed on the back, the 308 SW is very similar to the 308, but loses the strip between the taillights found on the 308 in an effort to make the Estate look bolder. Other than that, from the B-Pillar forward, and inside, it’s just the same.

Normal engine choices are a three-pot petrol or a four-pot 1.5-litre diesel – both ‘boasting’ 128bhp – and a choice of two plug-in hybrid powertrains, both with a 12.4kWh battery and official electric range of 37 miles, offering either 178bhp or 222bhp.

The new Peugeot 308SW goes on sale later in 2021 with the first customer cars due in early 2022.