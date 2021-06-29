New Peugeot 308 UK prices and specs – costs from £24,000

The new Peugeot 308 costs from £24,000 in the UK, with a choice of five trim levels, petrol and diesel engines and two PHEV options.

Peugeot revealed the new 308 back in March and now, having had a play with their corporate abacus, they’ve declared it will cost from £24,000 but, if you feel the need, you’ll be able to spend getting on for £4ok for the GT Premium PHEV.

Engine options are the 1.2-litre PureTech 130 EAT8 and 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 EAT8 diesel, but there is also a pair of plug-in hybrid options too, with the HYBRID 180 e-EAT8 and HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 both with 1.6-litre petrol engine and 12.4kWh battery.

Trim options are Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium, with Active Premium only available with ICE and the bigger PHEV only on GT and GT Premium.

All 308s get a raft of nanny stuff including Cruise, Lane Keep, Speed Limit Recognition, Driver Attention, and Active Safety Brake, i-Cockpit, 10″ Touchscreen and drive modes; Eco, Normal, and Sport on ICE models and Electric, Hybrid and Sport on the PHEV models.

Entry-level Active Premium get 16″ alloys, EcoLED auto headlights, LED taillights, auto wipers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors and comfort seats.

The 308 Allure (from £25,850) adds 17″ alloys, a different grille, ambient lighting, 3D Nav, front and rear parking sensors, and 180-degree reversing camera, with Allure Premium (from £26,750) throwing in Driver Ssist Pack, Wireless phone charging, and posher 17″ alloys.

The ‘Sport’ trims start with the 308 GT (from £28,650) with 18″ alloys, body kit, Full Matrix LED headlights, 3D LED taillights, Clean Cabin Technology, 3D i-cockpit, 3D HUD, and Driver Sport Pack, With GT Premium models (from £30,245) getting upgraded 18″ alloys, Focal Premium HiFi, AGR-Certified driver’s seat with more support and comfort, and massaging, front seat heating and Driver Assist Pack Plus.

The new Peugeot 308 is now on sale with first deliveries due later in the year.