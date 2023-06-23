New Peugeot 508 and 508 Estate go on sale – prices from £34,020 to £55,025

The facelifted Peugeot goes on sale in the UK, together with SW Estate and PSE Performance+ versions, with prices from £34,020 to £55,025.

The Peugeot 508 is a good family car – and an even better family estate – and a facelift for the 508 revealed back in February ups the appeal.

The changes to the 508 in the facelift include a new 408-inspired front end with a new logo and grille, slim Matrix headlights and ‘Claw’ running lights, with the ‘Claw’ lights at the back too, new 18″ alloys and seven colour options.

Inside, there’s a 10″ infotainment with Peugeot’s latest i-Connect Advanced software with widgets and TomTom Nav as well as OTA updates, the familiar 12″ i-Cockpit and a small steering wheel, AGR-certified front seats with (depending on model) memory, heating and massaging with fabric, Alcantara and Nappa leather, again depending on trim.

The trim options have been reduced and are now Allure, GT and Peugeot Sport Engineering (PSE), with 1.2-litre 129bhp petrol engine, a 222bhp PHEV and, in the PSE, a 335bhp PHEV with 4WD and 26-mile electric range the units on offer.

Prices start at £34,020 for the Allure 1.2 Puretech rising to £53,825 for the PSE 335bhp PHEV, and prices for the SW (estate) models add £1,200 to the price.

The new Peugeot 508 range is now on sale with first deliveries expected in September.