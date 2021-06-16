New Polestar 3 – an electric SUV with Next-Gen Volvo XC90 underpinnings – teased

The next model for Polestar – Volvo’s EV sibling – is the Polestar 3, a large electric SUV, teased ahead of an arrival in 2022.

Polestar’s life as a standalone Volvo brand saw the arrival of the bold and interesting Polestar 1, an odd start for a company devoted to EVs (the Polestar 1 is a PHEV), but one that showed the promise of Polestar.

The second act from Polestar was the Polestar 2, a more mainstream – although premium – high-riding electric saloon offering a real alternative to the Tesla Model 3.

Now it’s getting close to the third outing for Polestar with the imaginatively named Polestar 3, a large performance SUV due to arrive in 2022. And Polestar has started the tease (above).

As well as the tease photo, Polestar has also announced that the Polestar 3 will be built in the USA – at Volvo’s South Carolina Plant – for that domestic market, although Polestar 3s for the UK and Europe will come from China. But what do we expect from the Polestar 3?

In terms of looks, you can expect a chunk of influence from the Polestar Precept Concept we saw last year and the SPA2 platform from the next-generation Volvo XC90, an interior also influenced by the Precept Concept and Google Android infotainment.

You can also expect a sportier setting for the chassis than the next XC90, including a two-motor EV powertrain likely to offer up to 500bhp and a range of 300 miles or more.