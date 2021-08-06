New Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 – a track-only 991 GT2 RS costing £540k

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is a track-only take on the 911 GT2 RS, limited to 30 units at £540,000.

So you thought the 991 Porsche 911 was long gone? If you did, you’re wrong, with the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 arriving as a run of 30 cars celebrating the 25th anniversary of Porsche’s Manthey Racing.

Based on the 991 GT2 RS – in a similar vein to the Porsche 935 from 2018 – the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 comes in for a raft of changes to create a track monster, although it makes do with the GT2 RS’s 3.8-litre with 690bhp, all heading to the back wheels.

But much is done to the aero, with a new front end for more downforce and better cooling – with a new radiator in the middle and the side radiators disposed of – big bonnet vents, a duct for cabin ventilation, big openings behind the front wheels to get rid of air, side vents on the rear arches, bigger back wing and extra vents, bigger back bumper and new diffuser and central tailpipes.

The paint job is inspired by Manthey’s GT3 R with its splashes of green, and there are bits borrowed from the Porsche 935 too like roll-cafe, carbon fibre steering wheel and electronic control system.

Porsche are building 30 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25s, with the price set at €525,000 which, when converted, means around £540,000 including VAT – more than twice the price of the regular 911 GT2 RS when it arrived in 2017. That said, it’s more than twice as rare as the Porsche 935 – and cheaper.