New Porsche 911 GT3 RS OFFICIALLY revealed

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is officially revealed, sporting the biggest wing ever on a road-going Porsche. Costs from £178,500.

Last month, Porsche gave us a bit of a tease for the new 911 GT3 RS with a picture or two of a prototype, and a smattering of information. But now the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is official, available to order and costs from £178,500 – assuming there are any left.

Unashamedly designed as a track car for the road, the GT3 RS is connected to its motorsport sibling, the GT3 R, not least with its aerodynamics and cooling system, forsaking the 911’s normal three radiators for a big new one at the front, freeing space at the sides for active aerodynamics and with a huge two-part wing at the back – the biggest ever on a road-going Porsche – delivering over 400kg of downforce at 124mph. That big wing comes with a fixed lower element and an upper element which features DRS and an air brake function.

Power in this new GT3 RS is still naturally-aspirated, with its falt-six delivering 518bhp and hitting 62mpoh in 3.2 seconds, sending power through a tweaked PDK ‘box.

If you want to go the whole ‘motorsport’ hog, you can option (without cost) a Clubsport Pack with steel rollover bar, six-point seatbelt and fire extinguisher, and a Weissach Pack adds more (but costs £25,739) with carbon fibre weave bonnet, roof and mirrors, a sim-racing wheel, magnetic-shift feel for the flappy paddles and magnesium-forged wheels.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is now available to order, although by the time you get around to it they’ll probably all be sold and only available for a £100k premium.

2022 Porsche 911 GT£ RS Video