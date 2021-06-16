New Porsche 911 GT3 Touring – a 911 GT3 for the Sybarite

The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package arrives to deliver a track-focused 911 GT3 with less shouty looks and more luxury.

If you love a Porsche 911, then you’ll find it hard not to love the latest 911 GT3, with its naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine developing 503bhp and 347lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 3.4 seconds (with PDK).

What you might not like quite as much is the in-yer-face looks of the GT3 with its shouty rear spoiler, and you may well prefer an interior that doesn’t look like an Alcantara-Fest too.

If that’s you, and you have £127,820 to spend on a 911, then the new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring may be just what you’re looking for.

To make the 911 GT£ look a little less shouty and a little more elegant, Porsche has ditched the big fixed wing in favour of a more modest deployable one, added some silver trim around the windows, painted bits that were black in the car’s body colour and, although still an aggressive look, it’s not shouting it through a megaphone.

Inside the Alcantara-Fest is gone, replaced by black leather and cloth, with Porsche Crests on the headrests and some unique embossing as well as bits of aluminium and upgraded kit too.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is on sale today priced from £127,820, and no extra cost for a PDK ‘box.