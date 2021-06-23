New Porsche 911 GTS arrives as, perhaps, the pick of the 911 range

The Porsche 911 GTS returns for the current generation with 473bhp, a sportier look and even a ‘Lightweight’ version. Costs from £108,920.

It’s more than a decade since the first Porsche 911 GTS arrived to deliver perhaps the most appealing model in the 911 range. And now it’s back, with a new 911 GTS available with 2WD and 4WD drivetrains, and in Coupe, Convertible and Targa body styles and prices starting from £108,920.

Slotting in between the regular Carrera S and GT3, the GTS delivers 473bhp from its 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six – and 420lb/ft of torque – mated to either a seven-speed manual or PDK ‘box and, with the PDK box ticked on the GTS ‘4’, it’s good for 62mph in just 3.3 seconds.

Under the skin, there are the expected chassis changes, with Sports Chassis as standard, with its 10mm drop in ride height, adaptive dampers, stiffer springs, tweaked PASM and PSM, bigger brakes and rear helper springs for the 911 Turbo.

Sportier looks for the GTS come courtesy of a Sport Design pack, black satin 20″ alloys (but 21″ at the rear), new taillights, PDLS headlights and black trim, with the interior getting lots of Alcantara, GT Sport steering wheel, Sport Chrono and Sports Seat Plus. There’s also the new Porsche 6.0 PCM infotainment.

Later in the year, you’ll also be able to option a ‘Lightweight’ Pack which removes the rear seats, replaces the front ones with CFRP bucket seats and has lighter glass and battery.

Prices for the new 911 GTS start at £108,920 for the 2WD Carrera S Coupe rising to £124,300 for the GTS Cabrio 4 and Targa 4.