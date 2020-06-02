New Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition LAUNCHES- Yes, the new 911 Targa already has a ‘Special’

Porsche launches the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition, a retro-focused new 911 Targa limited to 992 units worldwide and costing from £136,643.

It’s just two weeks since the new Porsche 911 Targa arrived as a slightly retro take on the 992 911 range – and adding to what is still a burgeoning range of 992 911s – and now, in what must be some sort of record, the first ‘Limited Edition’ 911 Targa arrives – the Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition.

Yes, Porsche has decided that the 911 Targa’s retro cool is perhaps not heavy enough on the ‘retro’ for some, so the Heritage Edition arrives to scratch that retro-itch for 911 buyers with a range of cosmetic tweaks – and a big price tag.

Porsche’s colour choice for the Heritage Edition is a Cherry metallic (others are available) complete with white stripes along the top of the front wings (which does make you think Starsky and Hutch), door decals and racing numbers, ‘Heritage’ badges and a a set of centre-lock alloys.

The interior’s a bit old school Porsche beige cord and painted Cherry red, with a classic-looking analogue rev counter and a stopwatch atop the dash.

Under the skin this Heritage Edition Targa is bog standard Targa 4S with a turbo 3.0 litre six delivering 44bhp to all four wheels through an eight-speed PDK ‘box, enough for 62mph in 3.6 seconds.

But the cosmetic titivations do come at a cost; at £136,643 the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition is £26,918 more expensive than a regular Targa 4S.