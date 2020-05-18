New Porsche 911 Targa REVEALED – the 992 911 Targa arrives with a touch of retro cool

The new 2020 Porsche 911 Targa arrives as the latest version of the 992 911, bringing with it the same retro cool as the 991 911 Targa.

Last week we had a bit of a tease for the latest iteration of the 991 Porsche 911, with a grainy shot of the 992 take on the 911 Targa. And, bang on cue, here it is.

The new 911 Targa is the latest take on the 992 911 to arrive since the 992 was revealed – following on from, the Carrera and Carrera S, Carrera 4 and Carrera 4S, 911 Cabriolet and 911 Turbo – and, just as the 991 Targa did, delivers a touch of retro cool to the 992 range.

Porsche hasn’t re-invented the wheel for the 992 take on the Targa, and has pretty much taken the efficient, if rather complicated, Targa mechanism from the 991 and grafted it on to the back of the 992.

The new 911 Targa may be all about the looks, but it still gets a bit of a power boost with the Targa 4 getting an extra 15bhp and the Targa 4S an extra 30bhp. Oddly, because the 911 Targa is designed for looking good when the sun shines, Porsche is still not offering the Targa body on the regular Carrera and Carrera 4S.

The new 911 Targa is already on sale, so if you get a shake on you could be one of the firts to get a new Targa in August to make the most of the last few weeks of summer.