New Porsche 911 Turbo ARRIVES – because a 911 Turbo S is too much, and a Carrera 4S not enough

The new Porsche 911 Turbo arrives to fill the gap in the 992 line-up between the 911 Turbo S and 911 Carrera 4S. Costs from £134,400.

You can’t accuse Porsche of being skimpy with the offerings in the latest 911 (the 992), with everything from a 911 Targa, to the range-topping (of the regular range) 911 Turbo S, with a variety of two and four wheel drive Carreras sitting in showrooms too. Oh, and even a manual version, if you must.

But if you look closely you’ll see there’s a yawning gap between the Carrera 4S and the Turbo S, and there’s only one cure for that – the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo.

Yes, having started out by revealing the even more powerful 922 Turbo S first – with its 641php – Porsche now brings the ‘lesser’ Turbo with a ‘T’ to the table offering just about everything the Turbos S does but with a price tag some £20k lower.

Yes, the 911 Turbo has to make do with ‘just’ 572bhp and 553lb/ft of torque, but it still looks almost exactly the same as the Turbo S – apart from minor details like tail pipes – still has 4WD and eight-speed PDK and everything else that matters, and can hit 62mph in 2.8 seconds – faster than the previous generation Turbo S and just 0.1s slower than the new Turbo S.

You can spend more and get less too, with a Lightweight Design Pack promising to cut weight by fitting thinner seats and dumping the back ones altogether, and there is stuff like composite brakes and PDCC to tempt. But you don’t need it, and nor do you need the Turbo S.

Prices start at £134,400 for the 911 Turbo Coupe and £143,560 for the 911 Turbo Cabriolet.