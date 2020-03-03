New Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives as the 992 911 regular range-topper

The 992 version of the Porsche 911 Turbo S arrives as the top of the range 911 – excluding GT models – with 641bhp. Costs from £155,970.

Porsche was busy teasing the 992 take on the 911 Turbo S over the weekend but now, just like a raft of other car makers, they’ve now delivered a proper online reveal.

As you’d expect, the new Turbo S – which really does have turbos, unlike the Taycan Turbo – has no shortage of power to play with, now with 641bhp from its 3.8 litre flat six thanks to bigger turbos with Variable Turbine geometry and electronically controlled wastegate flaps for faster response.

That’s a chunk more power than the last of the 991’s Turbo S, and that means and that 641bhp and 580lb/ft of torque means a 0-62mph of just 2.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than the last gen model.

Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed PDK ‘box – and half that lumpy torque can go to the front if needed – and there’s PDCC and PASM as standard to make sure all that power can actually be used.

In the looks department, the Turbo S doesn’t make do with the regualr wide hips all the 911s now boast, but goes full Kardashian with an extra 20mm carried on the hips and wider track too, with 20″ wheels at the front and 21″ at the back, with a potent rear wing and active aero at the front keeping things sticky too.

Inside is very upmarket Porsche with lots of leather, 11″ touchscreen, Bose Sound and a lot of standard kit, although you can probably add £50k to the price if you exploit the options fully.

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S costs from £155,970 and the Cabriolet from £165,127.