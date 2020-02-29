New Porsche 911 Turbo S TEASED ahead of imminent reveal

The latest iteration of the 992 Porsche 911, the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S, is teased ahead of a reveal which will now be online after Geneva was cancelled.

The last year has seen a roll-out of the new Porsche 911, from the first look at the 992 911 in November 2018, through to the 992 911 Carrera 4 back in September.

But now the range-topping version of the ‘regular’ 992 range is about to be revealed – the new 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S – and Porsche are out to tease its arrival with a single rear view image (above).

Of course, just like many other new car reveals, the new 911 Turbo S was supposed to bask in glory at the Geneva Motor Show, but now Geneva has been cancelled it’ll be an online reveal instead.

To be honest, with so many 911 variants already launched, it doesn’t take much imagination to know what the new Turbo S will look like, and the single tease image from Porsche just confirms that, although the big back wing could be something we don’t expect, or it could just be the active rear wing deployed for effect in the photo.

Porsche isn’t revealing any actual power of performance details yet, but it’s expected the new Turbo S will deliver 630bhp to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box, which will probably be enough to see a 0-62mph of 2.5 seconds or so.

But if you want a new 911 Turbo S but can’t quite stomach the doubtless enormous cost (likely to be in the £160k range), then you could always spend half as much on a Carrera 4 and do this to it and get somewhere close for relative peanuts.

All will be revealed on a live event on Monday March 3 at 9.10am.