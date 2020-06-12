New Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe ARRIVE – and they get a 454bhp V8

The GTS badge returns to the Porsche Cayenne with the arrival of the GTS and GTS Coupe, this time with a 4.0 litre V8 good for 454bhp.

It’s getting on for three years since the current Porsche Cayenne arrived, since when we’ve seen the rather bonkers ‘green’ Cayenne – the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid – and, for the first time, a Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

Now it’s time to bring the GTS badge back to the Cayenne range, and this time, because there’s now a Coupe Cayenne too, you can have a Cayenne GTS or a GTS Coupe. And, despite the last few years seeing car makers downsizing engines, the new Cayenne GTS gets a 4.0 litre V8 instead of the turbo V6 in the last GTS.

That new V8 delivers 454bhp and 457lb/ft of torque from a de-tuned version of the V8 in the Cayenne Turbo, 20bhp and 14lb/ft more than the previous V6 could muster, delivering a 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and top speed of 173mph. Official economy says 20-21mpg – expect 15mpg if you’re lucky.

Suspension drops by 20mm (30mm if you opt for air suspension), there’s Torque Vectoring Plus, 21″ alloys and big brakes with red calipers, as well as active roll stabilisation and rear wheel steering if you tick the right boxes.

Cosmetic titivations to set the GTS apart from other Cayenne models includes a Sport Design Pack, which adds black trim, darkened LED headlights and tail lights and a twin-pipe central exhaust option for the Coupe. Inside is full of Alcantara, with dark brushed aluminium trim and electric sports seats.

Order books for the new Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe are now open, with prices starting at £85,930 and £88,750 respectively. First customer cars are expected next month (July 2020).