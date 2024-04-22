New Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed – but it’s a bit PRICEY

Porsche adds the Cayenne GTS to the range of new Cayenne offerings, with mild cosmetic change, more power and a revised interior. Costs from £106,100.

Last year, Porsche gave its company-saving SUV – the Porsche Cayenne – something of a makeover to keep it relevant before a new electric Cayenne arrives in the next year or two.

The cosmetic changes were the usual facelift stuff, but the interior got a Taycan-inspired makeover with more screenage, a chunk of improvements under the skin and the return of a V8 for the Cayenne S.

Porsche revealed the Turbo GT wouldn’t be available in Europe – emissions trouble – but now we have a new Cayenne option with the return of the Cayenne GTS – Porsche’s ‘Grand Tourer’ SUV.

The GTS comes with the same V8 as the Cayenne S but tweaked to deliver 493bhp sending power to all four corners through an eight-speed auto ‘box, good for 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds and on to 171mph.

Porsche has also fitted the GTS with air suspension which drops ride height by 10mm and comes with the same tweaks as the rest of the range including new dual-valve PASM and suspension from the Turbo GT at the front to improve from end grip and accuracy.

In addition to the cosmetic tweaks the rest of the Cayenne range offers, the GTS gets darkened Sport Design bits, 21″ alloys, black tail pipes, contrast stitching, and Race-Tex (Alcantara in Porsche speak)

On sale now, the regular Cayenne SUV costs from £106,100 and the Coupe from £107,700 which, although a chunk of change, is pretty much the same inflation-adjusted price the previous Cayenne GTS was when it arrived.

But it’s also more than £20k more expensive than the Cayenne S with which it shares an engine which is only slightly down on power.