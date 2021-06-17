New Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe ‘Plus’ grabs Nurburgring record

A new, as yet unnamed, performance version of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe breaks the Nurburgring SUV lap record before it launches.

A few weeks ago ee reported that Porsche is soon to deliver a new Cayenne Turbo Coupe which, from what Porsche had to say, sounds like a Cayenne Turbo S Coupe with GTS levels of handling.

Porsche told us the new Turbo Coupe gets big improvements to its chassis and control systems, wider front wheels, and increased negative camber as well as a new titanium exhaust with big twin tailpipes.

Porsche wasn’t ready to deliver power and performance figures to go with the handling cops, but it is expected it will come with around 630bhp and 630lb/ft, enough to hustle to 62mph in 3.5 seconds, as well as power out of bends in a way no SUV should.

Now, all that work has been put to the test at the Nurburgring – ahead of a debut, and a name, later this month – with Lars Kern behind the wheel lapping the Nurburgring in 7:38.925, setting a new record for an SUV, using a production model (still disguised) with the same 22″ high-performance Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres due to be fitted to production models.

Lars Kern said:

It changed direction at lightning speed in the fast curves such as between Hohe Acht and Eiskurve, with no wobble and no tendency to understeer. Even in this technical stretch, the Cayenne is a real driver’s car that is easy to control…The drivetrain makes a really strong impression. It delivers power in every situation as well as perfect gear changes.

Expect this new Cayenne Coupe to debut before the month’s out, in the meantime, you can watch the whole Nurburgring run in the video below.