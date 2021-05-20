New Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe TEASED – a Turbo S with GTS+ handling?

Porsche are teasing a new Cayenne Coupe variant, which looks to be a non-hybrid Turbo ‘S’ with GTS+ handling.

Love it or hate it, the Porsche Cayenne has been, and continues to be, a huge profit maker for Porsche, still selling as many as its Macan sibling. And there’s a lot of choice.

There’s an entry-level Cayenne and a Cayenne E-Hybrid, a Cayenne S and a Cayenne GTS, and a Cayenne Turbo and a Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. And you can double that list as you can also now have the Cayenne as a Coupe. That’s 12 individual Cayenne models.

But Porsche clearly feel there’s something missing, and is busy teasing a new Cayenne Coupe model which looks to be a sort of non-hybrid Cayenne Turbo S mixed with a GTS with even more handling chops.

Teased (above) being driven by WRC champ and Porsche Ambassador Walter Röhrl, Porsche are happy to divvy up a bit of information on what to expect from this new Cayenne, with Röhrl saying it’s a “great leap forward compared to everything that has gone before. This car redefines the meaning of the term SUV”. Not that you’d expect him to say otherwise.

The new model gets big improvements to chassis and control systems with the PDCC performance-oriented, wider front wheels and increased negative camber for a bigger footprint, new titanium exhaust and big twin tail pipes.

Beyond what Porsche have to say, reports say the new Cayenne will come with 631bhp and 627lb/ft of torque – enough for 0-62mph in a bit over 3.5 seconds – an active aerodynamic package and more to take the fight to Bentley and Lamborghini for the crown of the fastest SUV.

We’re expecting this new Cayenne Coupe variant to be revealed in June, by which time we should have more details.