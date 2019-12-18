New Porsche Macan GTS: It’s more Hot Hatch than SUV

The new Porsche Macan GTS arrives to sit between the Macan S and Macan Turbo, offering a more focused sporty drive. Costs from £58,816.

It’s already pretty much a given that the Porsche Macan is the most ‘sporty’ of the Premium SUVs, offering a drive which belies its SUV shape, a drive much closer to hot hatch than sporty SUV.

But now there’s a new Porsche Macan as the GTS joins the fray in facelifted guise, and it’s perhaps the most appealing of the Macans.

Yes, it’s slower and less powerful than the range-topping Macan Turbo, but not that much; opt for the Sport Chrono Pack and it’ll scoot to 62mph in an impressive 4.7 seconds – just 0.4s slower than the Macan Turbo, but it costs £10k less.

Not only does it have performance not far off that of the Macan Turbo from the same, slightly de-tuned, 375bhp 2.9 litre Turbo V6, it also comes with suspension lowered by 15mm, and if you opt for air springs it’ll go another 10mm lower. At which point you are in a hot hatch.

There’s also a choice of three brake setups – steel, tungsten carbide coated and carbon ceramic – 20″ RS Spyder wheels, black exterior trim bits, chunks of Alcantara inside, brushed chrome highlights and red contrast stitching.

The new Porsche Macan GTS is now available to order at Porsche’s UK dealers with prices starting from £58,816. But be prepared to spend more to get the GTS you really want.